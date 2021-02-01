Republican Party’s future in balance

Washington: US Republicans on Sunday braced for a battle over the future of their party after Donald Trump changed lawyers days before his impeachment trial in an apparent sign he is determined to maintain the 2020 election was fraudulent.

Trump’s Senate trial is due to start on February 9, but he parted ways with his legal team after they reportedly refused to focus their defense on his baseless claims of election fraud, rather than on constitutional issues.

The trial of the former president for alleged "incitement of insurrection" over the storming on the Capitol by his supporters has exposed a rift between Trump loyalists who dominate the Republican Party, and its moderate wing.

"The Senate trial... is going to call all Republicans to take a position more clearly," Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson told ABC’s "This Week." "President Trump has helped build the party in the last four years, I hope he does not help to destroy the party in the coming four years.

"We’ve got to have a regard for those people that supported Donald Trump... But at the same time, we don’t want to gloss over the terrible actions that happened at the Capitol." Trump looks increasingly likely to avoid conviction due to party support in the Senate -- where all but five Republicans already backed an attempt to throw out the case on constitutional grounds.

But the trial is still sure to see battle lines drawn over who controls the party following Trump’s first-term defeat. On January 6, Trump gave a fiery speech outside the White House exhorting his supporters to march on the US Capitol to overturn the election results. The protesters then violently stormed the Capitol buildings in scenes that shocked the world.