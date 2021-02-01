Economic win

This refers to the news report ‘China to leapfrog the US as world’s biggest economy by 2028’ (Dec 27). The think–tank 'The Centre for Economics and Business Research' that China will overtake the US to become the world’s largest economy in 2028, five years earlier than previously estimated due to the contrasting recoveries of these two countries from the pandemic. An analysis of the contrasting growth patterns indicate that China looks set to achieve 5.7 percent a year average economic growth from 2021–25 before slowing to 4.5 percent for the 2026–30 period; whereas the US was likely to post a robust post–pandemic rebound in 2021, followed by the average growth rate of 1.9 percent a year from 2022 to 2024 before slowing to 1.6 percent.

These contrasting average economic growth rates confirm the age–old suspicion that China is poised to overtake the US as the global economic power and it will maintain this position, in all probability, for a good number of decades unless India is able to post a more accelerated economic growth in this intervening period. In the meanwhile, the US–China economic rivalry is going to speed up all dimensions of the US–China rivalry (political, military, strategic, technological) the world over and in our region in particular. What does this mean for Pakistan? Our political parties should establish think–tanks whose significant role is to perform by preparing such policies whose implementation can help Pakistan navigate through uncharted territories and unpredictable scenarios, given the fact that for us ‘both the US and China are important’.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore