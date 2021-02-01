Covid aftermath

As per a Gallup survey, two percent of Pakistanis have had to cut back on their food supplies to meet basic household needs amid the economic hardships that arose during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the survey, three percent of the participants interviewed had opted for cheaper food to meet their basic needs. This comes after a recent Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) survey that showed that forty percent of Pakistani households are facing moderate or severe food insecurity in the aftermath of the pandemic.

On the broader level, the country in itself has also been facing food security issues over the past few years, despite the fact that Pakistan is self-sufficient in major staple foods. Apart from unemployment due to the pandemic, the fact that households in the country are not food secure in a country which produces almost all of its food also means that the problems lie in the mechanisms for distribution as well as the low rate of compensating rural labour. It is clear that the problem lies in how the market mechanism works to take away food from those who need it most. The situation is so poor that almost half of the children under five years of age suffer stunted growth which puts Pakistan in the bottom 15 countries in the Global Hunger Index.

More than anything, the country needs its leaders – whichever party they may belong to – to consider the 99 percent as human, and deliver on the lofty promises that are made atop containers and at rallies. Covid-19 has no doubt led to a global debate on hunger. Early last year, experts had said that countries with stronger welfare policies and infrastructure had fared better in fighting the crisis. Pakistan can fix this issue only if the government puts people first of all, and is willing to cut other expenditures to support those who have been pushed into poverty and hunger.