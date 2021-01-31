2pc people cut back on food to meet needs amid virus: survey

ISLAMABAD: As many as 2 percent of Pakistanis had to cut back on their food supplies to meet basic household needs amid the economic hardships that arose amid the coronavirus pandemic, a recent survey revealed.

The survey was conducted by Gallup Pakistan, in which more than 1,000 people participated. It took place between December 24, 2020, and January 15, 2021.

According to the survey, 3 percent of the participants had opted for cheaper food to meet their basic needs, a percentage, that according to the previous survey in September, was 16 percent.

The survey claimed that six out of seven economic indicators showed that the economy was headed in the right direction and improving. Despite that, 2 percent had to cut back on their food supplies to meet basic needs.

Moreover, 13 percent got help from friends and family to meet their household expenses. It is pertinent to note that in the previous survey, 21 percent of the participants had taken aid from friends and family.

According to the survey firm, in the current poll, 20 percent participants said that they made efforts to increase their source of income in a bid to meet their household expenses, which was 11 percent in the previous survey.

A many as 4 percent of the respondents said they would use their savings to meet household needs — in the previous survey, the rate was 6 percent.

Another positive development that came to light was that only 1 percent respondents were looking for government or NGOs aid, as compared to 3 percent in the previous survey.

Moreover, 4 percent respondents said they would sell their assets to cover household expenses. In September 2020, the rate stood at 7 percent.