Fighting for truth not for cowards: Maryam

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that taking a stand for truth and justice and then enduring all kinds of difficulties for it is not the job of coward people. In a tweet on Saturday, Maryam Nawaz said it is easier to hurl allegations against public representatives, but a time comes for accountability. “Nature takes its own course of unmasking the conspirators,” she said. Our correspondent adds from Lahore: The PML-N has rejected the appointment of Justice Azmat Saeed as the head of the Broadsheet Inquiry Commission, arguing that he isn't impartial to the case in question.

"Justice Azmat Saeed was part of the NAB during the tenure that will be investigated by the commission. There is a glaring and undeniable conflict of interest. How can he be called impartial in this case?" she said in a statement.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said if the government wanted such a one-man commission, it should have included Shahzad Akbar and his rented mouthpieces in this commission as well. She pointed out that according to the notification, Justice Azmat Saeed was NAB's deputy prosecutor general during the time the Broadsheet contract was done.

“The notification is proof that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) isn't at all serious in arresting and punishing the liars and sharks in this case,” she said.

"Azmat Saeed's appointment is a brutal murder of the Constitution, law, transparency and justice. The commission is an attempt to save those who asked for commissions and cuts," Marriyum said.

She said it is important to know why is the PTI government bent upon appointing Justice Azmat Saeed only, whereas the main focus and stress should be impartial inquiry. This, she said, proves the mala fide intent of the selected government.