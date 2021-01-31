240,000 returns filed showing nil income

ISLAMABAD: Out of a total of 2.5 million income tax returns, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has so far received 2,40,000 returns showing nil income during the current fiscal year

2020-21.

According to reliable information available with The News, the FBR has so far received 25,23,000 tax returns along with paid tax of Rs48 billion during the current fiscal year against received returns of 22,61,000 along with tax amount of Rs29 billion till the same period of last financial year 2019-2020. Top officials of the government told this reporter that the FBR took exception and decided to take a stern action against those showing nil income despite living luxurious lives.

“In the first batch, the FBR sent tax notices to 70,000 nil filers out of which 20,000 contacted the FBR and 7,000 revised their income tax returns for showing compliance. So far, they have paid a tax amount of Rs20 million.

“Now the FBR has decided to send second polite tax notices to those who did not bother to respond to the tax notices,” said the official adding that they will go ahead with ex-parte assessment and create tax demand.

In totality, the FBR has so far sent out notices to 0.8 million those who did not bother to file income tax returns during the current fiscal year.

Out of sent out notices, so far 1,70,000 have filed their income tax returns. The FBR possessed details of utility bills, air traveling, property transactions, owning vehicles and others so anyone who possessed income but did not bother to come into the tax net could not remain out of the tax loop.

Now the FBR is sending notices to another batch of 175,000 who did not bother to file their returns in the current fiscal year.

On Sales Tax registration, the FBR received 168,000 returns out of total 272,000 registered sales tax persons and companies. The FBR decided to send out notices to 105,000 non-filers of sales tax during the current fiscal year.

There are a total 1,03,000 companies registered with the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) out of which the FBR received returns from around 50,000 companies. Now tax notices will be sent to those who did not file their income tax returns in the current fiscal year.

The FBR will ensure cleansing of its corporate sector data as those companies that had liquidated or closed down under the relevant laws of the land must come forward and get them unregistered from the tax loop.

The FBR has decided to cleanse its database and stretch tax net against those tax dodgers who preferred not to come into tax net.