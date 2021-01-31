Sharifs patronised every mafia in Pakistan: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the Sharif family patronised every mafia in Pakistan, adding that the ringleader of the land mafia, Afzal Khokhar, made unnecessary hue and cry in the National Assembly whereas a bondmaid was constantly giving him instructions.

These views were expressed by Dr Firdous while addressing a press conference here on Saturday. Punjab Police DIG Operations Sohail Akhtar Sukhera was present on the occasion.

Addressing the media, Dr Firdous said the Kaneez Mafia is attached to the PML-N like political parasites. She said PML-N associates following in the footsteps of their leader built huge palaces.

She said there is no need to set up a commission if the government is a beneficiary of the Broadsheet scam, adding that the commission would probe utilization of public funds.

She said all crimes lead to Jati Umrah and the past government patronized drug peddlers and refrained police from taking action against the culprits. The former rulers by making the youth drug addict played with the future of the nation for their financial benefits.

There is a need for a comprehensive campaign to protect the future generations from the menace of drug addiction instead of billion of rupees metro and orange line train.

The SACM lamented: “how those who were themselves involved in drug trafficking could take action against the culprits?” She said Ata Mohsin Shah, son of former PML-N MNA Iftikhar Hussain Shah aka Zahry Shah and real brother of PML-N’s nominee for MNA from NA-75 Daska Nosheen Gillani was caught red-handed on Friday while supplying drugs and is currently in the police custody.

He had also been caught in a similar case at the Dubai airport. She said those who are levelling false allegations of political victimization should tell the nation whether the PTI was in power in Dubai as well?

She said the Punjab government is cooperating with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its anti-drug operations, adding that 679 cases were registered and 787 people were arrested in Punjab during 2019 and 2020. She said 861kg heroin, 6159kg hashish, 1341kg opium, 3.46kg cocaine, 3.25kg marijuana, 864kg cannabis and 120kg other narcotics were seized and action was taken against the accused.

The Punjab chief minister is striving hard to provide a safe environment to the youth as per the standards of the state of Madinah and ensuring opportunities for the youth so that they may excel in their lives.

She said the chief minister has decided to set up a rehabilitation centre for the treatment of drug addicts in every division of the province.

The CM has directed the IGP Punjab to extend the scope of Anti-Narcotics Force police stations to the district level, she said and added the Punjab government has decided to form a joint strategy with the federal government in the light of national anti-drug policy.

Speaking on the occasion, Sohail Sukhera informed the media that the Punjab police registered 46,646 cases against drug dealers and recovered 24,894kg hashish and 1,140kg heroin in 2020, adding that 75% of accused were convicted in drug trafficking cases during this period.

He said the police while cracking down on drug dealers outside educational institutions arrested 380 accused and recovered 363kg hashish, 10kg heroin, 2582-litre alcohol and 1.75kg ice.