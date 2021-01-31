People facing problems due to wrong policies of previous govt, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said the country and its people were facing different problems due to wrong and redundant policies of the previous governments.Talking to a private news channel, he said the previous governments of the PML-N and PPP had sunk the country with huge burden of loans. The minister said the PML-N was habitual to speak lies with blatantly as its leadership was sitting abroad and enjoying lavish life in London, adding that Nawaz Sharif had established his properties in different countries which had valued billions of dollars but did nothing for the development of the country during his government tenure.

Fawad said the people of the country were well aware about the massive corruption of the previous governments so they had rejected the corrupt leadership but they were showing full confidence on the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as they knew that he (PM) was the only political figure who had full capabilities to resolve their issues with amicably.

Replying to a question, he said prices of the petroleum goods were still less in the country as compared to other countries. The said the PML-N was responsible for expensive electricity in the country because it had made wrong and expensive agreements during its tenure.