Homes for poor to be build instead of Khokhar Palace or Jati Umra: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that homes for the poor will be constructed on the land retrieved from the land-mafia in different parts of Punjab.

Talking to the media men in Lahore, he said the government will provide easy loans to the poor to build homes on the land worth billions of rupees vacated from the land mafia in Lahore and other cities. He said now the homes for the poor will be built instead of Khokhar Palace and Jati Umra.

Shahbaz Gill said the government is not only opposed to the land-mafia but their patrons as well. To a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is against financial dealings in politics and he would not shake hands with the corrupt and looters of public money.

The special assistant said the government expects to get relief from the apex court on Senate elections schedule, otherwise, it will bring an amendment in the National Assembly.

To another query, he said no allegation of corruption had so far been levelled against any sitting minister. He said the stock exchange has achieved the highest level in the last 13 years.

Shahbaz Gill said the prime minister has opted for a difficult path to bring the corrupt political elite to the book.