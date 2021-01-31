Dubai-Israel trade reaches Rs44b

DUBAI: The trade between Dubai and Israel has reached 1 billion dirham (around Rs44 billion) for the past five months, according to the Dubai government media office.

The United Arab Emirates and Israel have agreed to normalise the diplomatic relations in August, 2020. According to the Dubai Customs statistics, the trade with Israel for the past five months, starting from Sept 2020 till Jan 2021, have reached the value of Dhs1 billion. The amount included around 325 million dirham (Rs14 billion) of imports and 607 million dirham (Rs26 billion) of exports, while 98.7 million dirham (Rs 4 billion) of transit trade, according to the figures released by the Dubai Customs.