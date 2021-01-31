close
Sun Jan 31, 2021
January 31, 2021

Russian internal affairs minister felicitates Sheikh Rashid

January 31, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Russia Minister for Internal Affairs Vladimir Kolokolstev Saturday congratulated Sheikh Rashid Ahmed over assuming the charge as minister for interior.

The Embassy of the Russian Federation presented its compliments to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and forwarded a congratulatory letter from Vladimir Kolokostev for Sheikh Rashid on the occasion of his appointment as the minister for interior.

Sheikh Rashid has also written a letter and thanked the Russian counterpart. He also wished to promote mutual relations between Pakistan and Russia.

