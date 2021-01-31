NWA road opened as jirga succeeds in ending protest

MIRANSHAH: The protesters on Saturday ended the sit-in and opened the Miranshah-Bannu road for traffic after the elders of Utmanzai Jirga held successful talks with the protesters. The local residents had blocked the Miranshah-Bannu road for traffic at Tapi point as a mark of protest against the killing of one Ziaur Rahman during an operation at Tapi village recently. A large number of locals gathered and had been staging a protest sit-in for several days against the killing of Ziaur Rahman.