Outflow of main rivers increases following opening of canals

LAHORE: Outflow of main rivers have been increased following opening of canals with completion of desilting campaign.

According to water port issued by Wapda on Saturday, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela and Mangla along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Saturday is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 15000 cusecs and Outflows 35000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 7100 cusecs and Outflows 7100 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 10000 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 6500 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs. Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 39300 cusecs and Outflows 39300 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 42000 cusecs and Outflows 43000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 34300 cusecs and Outflows 33800 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 12400 cusecs and Outflows 8200 cusecs.