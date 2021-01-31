NAB to file early hearings of all under trial cases to eliminate corruption: Javed

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that NAB had decided to file early hearings of all under trial cases as per Clause 16 (a) of NAB ordinance so that corrupt elements should be brought to justice.

In a statement on Saturday, NAB chairman said that the World Economic Forum has appreciated NAB’s performance in eradication of corruption and corrupt practices, which is a pride for Pakistan. “The NAB's anti-corruption drive has resulted in an excellent impact much needed since its inception,” he said.

NAB chairman said that NAB is the focal organisation of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) as Pakistan is signatory of UNCAC.

He said Pakistan is the only country in the world to that China has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for eradication of corruption. “Pakistan and China are now jointly working for ensuring transparency in China Pakistan Economic Coordination CPEC projects,” he said. He said the World Economic Forum Report, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan have lauded NAB’s efforts to aware people about the ill-effects of corruption for corruption free Pakistan. “According to a survey of Gilani and Gallop Pakistan 59 people of Pakistan showed confidence in NAB,” he said.

He said the NAB is the chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum. “This was a reorganisation of NAB’s excellent work as NAB is considered as a role model among SAARC countries,” he said.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said the NAB’s faith is corruption free Pakistan. He said the NAB had chalked out a national anti-corruption strategy and recovered Rs714 billion directly and indirectly since its inception with an overall conviction ratio of 68.8 percent.

He said the NAB, during three years from January 2018 to Dec 31, 2020, had recovered around Rs487 billion directly and indirectly and which is a record achievement.

NAB chairman said that hard work, commitment, dedication, professionalism and experience always prove helpful in conduct of inquiries and investigations. He said the NAB strongly believes in enhancing the capacity of its investigation officers and prosecutors on modern lines as per law.

He said the NAB’s forensic Science laboratory should be reviewed so that the standard and quality of inquiries and investigations should be improved accordingly.

The NAB chairman directed to utilise all available resources for concluding all complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations within an already prescribed timeframe on merit in a transparent manner. “Proper monitoring of the performance of NAB headquarters and all regional bureaus would be ensured and persistent vigilance so that performance of regional bureaus will be further improved as per law.