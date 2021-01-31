Corona kills 65 more countrywide

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of active COVID-19 cases Saturday reached 33,439 with 2,179 more people testing positive and 1,407 people recovering during the 24 hours.

Sixty-five patients died during past 24 hours, 58 were under treatment in hospital and seven in their respective homes or quarantines died on Friday, according to the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

Out of the total 65 deaths, 36 patients died on the ventilator. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 37 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 38 percent, Peshawar 25 percent and Lahore 35 percent.

Maximum Oxygen beds were also occupied in four major areas including Peshawar 41 percent, Multan 34 percent, Karachi 35 percent and Rawalpindi 24 percent.

Around 296 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Around 41,435 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 12,642 in Sindh, 14,592 in Punjab, 6,629 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,168 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 574 in Balochistan, 323 in GB, and 507 in AJK. Around 498,152 people have recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio.