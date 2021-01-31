close
Sun Jan 31, 2021
Car bomb kills five in Syria

World

BEIRUT: A car bomb in the Turkish-controlled region of Afrin in northern Syria on Saturday killed five people including a child, a British-based war monitor said.

The car, which contained explosives, blew up in a neighbourhood where workshops are located, killing the child, three other civilians and an unidentified person, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said the death toll could rise as 15 other people were wounded, some of them in critical condition.

