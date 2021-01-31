Saudi firms sue former spymaster, allege $3 bn fraud

OTTAWA: Saudi state-owned companies have sued the country’s former intelligence czar in a Canadian court, alleging he stole billions of dollars, according to documents obtained late on Friday by AFP.

The 10 subsidiaries of Tahakom Investment Co — which is owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund — said in the civil suit filed in Ontario Superior Court that Saad Aljabri committed a “massive fraud” totaling at least US$3.47 billion.

Aljabri, exiled in Canada, was a top aide to Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, who was deposed as heir to the throne by Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a 2017 palace coup. A campaign advocating for Aljabri said in a statement he and his family will “fight the recycled corruption allegations vigorously and are confident they will succeed in dismissing them.”

Prince Mohammed bin Nayef remains in detention in Riyadh. The Ontario court has ordered a freeze of Aljabri’s assets worldwide. The lawsuit describes estates in Saudi Arabia, luxury condominiums in Boston and several properties in Canada as ill-gotten gains.

It accuses Aljabri of having funneled money from companies funded by Saudi Arabia for counterterrorism activities -- including buying security equipment, flying agents around the world and paying informants -- to himself, his family and friends.

“Although the investigation is ongoing, it is clear that from at least 2008 to 2017, Aljabri masterminded and oversaw a conspiracy incorporating at least 21 conspirators across at least 13 jurisdictions to misappropriate” the funds, according to the lawsuit.