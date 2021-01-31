PTI govt ready to lay foundation stone of new city

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is ready to lay the foundation stone of a new city between Peshawar and Nowshera.

The state-of-the-art mega city is proposed to be named Gandhar City. Around 82,000 plots of different sizes will be available for the general public. Consultancy for planning and detailed design is in progress and physical work will start from May 31, 2021.

The Peshawar Development Authority board will approve the conceptual design of the new city soon. It is likely that the chief minister will lay the foundation stone of the three-lane approach road next month.

Media and diplomatic enclaves along with education and health complexes are part of the new city’s master plan. Foreign consulates and assembly building will also be moved to the new city.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan while talking to this scribe said that the city would prove to be a milestone towards Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of providing reasonable housing facilities to the low-earning segment of the society.

He said the city would ease pressure on Peshawar and provide better housing to the people with the government providing all facilities including health, education, and sports. He said that the new city would boost economic activities in the province and create more employment opportunities.

“This project has been announced in the past several times but no government has been able to implement it. But the present PTI government will complete this mega project,” he said.

PDA Director General Zafar Ali Shah told ‘Jang’ that the estimated cost of the project is Rs351 billion. “PC-1 will be ready in two months. There is no dispute over land. Development work will start in 23 zones at the same time,” he said. The public will have to submit an application for the plot and the plots will be allotted through balloting.

Zafar Ali Shah said that the government has issued orders to start development work by May, so the design and PC-1 will be completed before May. He said provision of modern facilities in the new city is a priority. “BRT will also be extended to the new city,” he said.

According to documents available with this correspondent, the new city project was handed over to Peshawar Development Authority from Provincial Housing Authority for its speedy completion. The project would be developed as a city with integrated infrastructure and facilities.

Initially, the total area is estimated at around 108,000 kanals (13,250 acres) including access roads from GT road and Motorway. The proposed city is situated approximately 16.5km from GT road and Motorway interchange. Around 12km road from the Indus Highway to the new city will also be built.

The city has been divided into 23 zones, out of which 17 are residential. Media enclave has an area of 1,132 kanals, medical complex 2,349 kanals, sports complex 2,751 kanals, provincial assembly 1,500 kanals, diplomatic enclave 550 kanals and education city 3,021 kanals. Approximately 1,000 kanals has been reserved for farm houses having four, eight, and 12-kanal plots.

The proposed city has 49.52% residential area including farm houses, 4.86% commercial and parking, 12% open green spaces and parks, 23.77% road, 7.72% public buildings, and 2.13% percent graveyard area. It is four times bigger than the Hayatabad Township, which has an area of 26,400 kanals.

According to the documents, out of 81,268 total plots, 1,030 are of two kanals each, 1,921 of one kanal each, 26,907 of 10 marlas each, 30,273 of five marlas each and 3,934 of three marlas each. Around 1,000 plots are reserved for farm houses. Road and allied works of 1,060km will be constructed in the new city while sewerage treatment and effluent flow 667,860 PE will also be built.