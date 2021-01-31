Cleanliness drive ends in Baffa-Pakhal

MANSEHRA: A 10-day cleanliness campaign on Saturday came to an end under the administration of Baffa-Pakhal tehsil.

Mazhar Muzafar Awan, the tehsil municipal officer, said they lifted the garbage dumps from Baffa city and its suburbs during the campaign.

He said that residents had been dumping garbage at various points outside their houses and streets for their convenience since a long time, and during the drive, more than 230 tonnes garbage was properly removed.