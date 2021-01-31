UoP teachers to wear black armbands from tomorrow

PESHAWAR: The teaching fraternity of the University of Peshawar has announced to attend their duties from tomorrow while wearing black ribbons on their arms to protest the university’s decision of not paying full salaries to the employees.

Educational institutions in the province would reopen from tomorrow (Monday). An emergency meeting of the executive body of the Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) was held here on Saturday, wherein the decision of token protest was taken. The meeting was chaired by the president of the Association Dr Fazle Nasir.