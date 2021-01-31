Qazi Medical Complex, Nowshera Medical College chairman’s offices sealed

NOWSHERA: The authorities sealed the offices and secretariat of the chairman of the Board of Governors of the Qazi Medical Complex (QMC) as well as the administration officer and record room of the Nowshera Medical College (NMC).

The action was taken as the investigation started into the recruitments which were made during the tenure of the former dean Dr Jehangir Khan despite a ban by the KP government.

It was learnt that on the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, the Secretary Health wrote to Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan to initiate the action.

The letter said that the KP cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had dissolved the Board of Governors of Qazi Medical Complex MTI Nowshera.

This was done because the chairman was allegedly running the board single-handedly for the last over one and a half years.

It was stated in the letter that several irregularities were unearthed in the Qazi Medical Complex.

The letter pointed out that the KP government had on January 1, 2020 banned recruitments but despite that people were hired in the complex and Nowshera Medical College.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also taken notice of the issue. He had asked the KP chief minister to probe the case. But the dissolved Board of Governors chairman Gulrez Hakeem Khan was taking the help of stay orders from the courts to delay the process.

The deputy commissioner on Friday directed Assistant Commissioner Furqan Ashraf to get the chairman of the dissolved Board of Governors, Gulrez Hakeem Khan, out of the office.

It was learnt that when the assistant commissioner reached the office along with the police, Gulrez Hakeem Khan sought his permission to take along his personal belongings. His request was entertained. The assistant commissioner then sealed the office and the secretariat.