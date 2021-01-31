Computerisation of AG office underway, says official

PESHAWAR: Auditor General of Pakistan Javed Jahangir Saturday said that computerisation of the department was underway and the next audit report would be prepared under the Audit Management Information System (AMIS) to address public grievances.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the Audit Complex at Hayatabad here.

Director General Audit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lal Muhammad, Deputy Director Qadir Khan Safi and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Briefing the Auditor General of Pakistan, Director General of Audit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lal Mohammad said that the establishment of the complex would save the department Rs3 million annually on account of rent.

He said that two audit generals would serve in the complex and work on the second phase of the complex would be started soon.

Addressing the inaugural function, Auditor General of Pakistan Javed Jahangir appreciated the efforts of Director General Audit Lal Mohammad and his team and said that serious steps were being taken to put the department on a modern track.

He said that special audit units would be set up in the department which has been approved by the federal cabinet. Besides, major reforms are underway in the department for the welfare of people, he said. The auditor general said that a meeting of all senior officers including the provincial accountant generals would be held in Islamabad in March to work out the future course of action.