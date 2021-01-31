Although ours is a money-starved country, it isn't an intellectually-starved one. Undoubtedly, there is no dearth of brilliant brains that can do wonders if a conducive environment is provided to them. In order to prepare the Covid-19 vaccine, a cut-throat competition is on amongst advanced countries which invest heavily in producing a team of health experts who can rescue their nations when the time poses a grave threat to the lives of their people. If we go by the news reports, some countries have succeeded in preparing the vaccine and even have started its inoculation programme. This is of course good news for the entire humanity. Here, a joke, shared on the social media, can be quoted which was conceived by some Pakistani and which goes as, “How lethargic the Western world is that it has not prepared an anti-Covid vaccine yet.” Reading between the lines, the joke suggests that it is only the responsibility of the Western countries to do a yeoman's service, and we have nothing to do to put our share to emancipate our people.

At the moment, there is a lot of hue and cry about the procurement of the Covid-19 vaccine throughout the country and those holding public offices give one reason or the other to pacify the concerns of the public. There is no denying that at the moment we have no option other than buying the vital vaccine from other countries to save our countrymen from the savageries of the pestilence, it is also a time of self-introspection for the entire nation. The occasion calls for revamping our educational system as well which is heavily tilted towards rote-learning and cramming and which gives little to no opportunity to our learners to showcase their creative skills. After pinpointing and fixing the fault-lines present in our existing education system, we can be self-reliant in every sector including health. To achieve this goal, a vibrant, innovative and dynamic curriculum is the only way forward to fight all the ills faced by our country.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali