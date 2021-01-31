Opposition’s fight only with govt, says Fazl

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Saturday the alliance’s quarrel was solely against the government — not “the establishment” — with whom “we have only grievances”.

“And grievances and concerns are for [those we consider] our own,” he said, in a wide ranging conversation with the media here.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief also announced plans to participate in the Senate elections, as, he said, the “dissolution of the Sindh Assembly alone does not lead to the dissolution of the electoral college”. His party will also participate in the upcoming by-elections.

He said if they do not stand in the elections, “the Senate will be filled with these incompetent people”. He alleged the results of the last general elections had been changed. “The majority has been turned into a minority,” he added.

Maulana Fazl also spoke of moving a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister, a proposal of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as a “constitutional” means of removing the Prime Minister. On that, Fazl said the PDM will decide how to act on it.

He also sought to portray the 11-party alliance as united, and said the government should not celebrate when there are differences in opinion within the PDM and insisted that despite the differences, the PDM stands “united” and “is playing its cards according to the prevailing circumstances”.

Government ministers like Shibli Faraz, Sheikh Rashid and Shah Mehmood Qureshi have on multiple occasions said the “differing priorities” of the PDM mean they are “divided”. Maulana Fazl, in response to that, said: “That will never happen.”

He also spoke at length against the government, which he held responsible for the “suffering” of all sectors, and for “extreme poverty”. “The boat of the economy is sinking,” Maulana Fazl said. “The PDM is performing a national duty.”

He said due to the “incompetence” of the government, the country was “humiliated at the international level today”, and mentioned a PIA plane that was held back in Malaysia. He also said the government’s “incompetence, the nation faced a great loss in the Broadsheet case.

He added: “The state is in danger now. We have to save the country as a nation. We are fighting for the survival of Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, in a conversation with reporters in Multan, foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he had predicted the opposition would not resign from the assemblies. Similar predictions were made by Rashid.