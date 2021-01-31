BUJ elections: Salman Ashraf elected president

QUETTA: The elections of Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) were held on Saturday at the Quetta Press Club, in which Salman Ashraf and Fateh Shakir of Progressive Panel were elected respectively as president and general secretary.

The elections were contested between two groups of journalists, including the Progressive Panel and the Journalist Panel, while total of 113 votes were cast. Chairman Zafar Baloch and members, including Asim Khan and Gulzar Shah of the election committee, announced the results. According to the results, Salman Ashraf, candidate for president secured 65 votes, defeated Irfan Saeed, who managed 47 votes, while for the post of general secretary, Fateh Shakir secured 57 votes aganst Manzoor Ahmed Rind who received 53 votes.

Senior vice-president candidate Shah Hussain Tareen received 64 votes against Yaqoob Shahwani who secured 46 votes, while vice-president candidate Fareedullah secured 63 votes against Nasim Hameed Yousufzai, who received 46 votes. Candidate for the senior joint secretary Hafeezullah Shirani received 64 votes against Chaudhry Imtiaz with 45 votes. Fateh Bugti for joint secretary received 66 votes against Naeem Bhatti secured 40 votes. For the post of finance secretary, Kifayat Ali received 65 votes.