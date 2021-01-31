UoP teachers to wear black armbands from tomorrow

PESHAWAR: The teaching fraternity of the University of Peshawar has announced to attend their duties from tomorrow while wearing black ribbons on their arms to protest the university’s decision of not paying full salaries to the employees.

Educational institutions in the province would reopen from tomorrow (Monday). An emergency meeting of the executive body of the Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) was held here on Saturday, wherein the decision of token protest was taken. The meeting was chaired by the president of the Association Dr Fazle Nasir.

The participants of the meeting expressed concern over the cold-shoulder response of the government to the university’s demand for a bailout package.

They said the government was using delaying tactics, due to which the university was suffering the worst financial crisis.

Dr Fazle Nasir said that PUTA would go to any extent for the rights of the teachers. He announced that the general body meeting of the association would be held on February 3 wherein future lines of action would be devised.