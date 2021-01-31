Covid-19 claims 35 more lives across Punjab

LAHORE: As many as 35 COVID-19 patients died and 524 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Saturday, the toll of fatalities raised to 4,716 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 156,928 in the province. As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 14,592 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,908,161 in the province.After 4,716 fatalities and recovery of a total of 141,991 patients, including 206 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as many as 10,221 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

Muhammad Qasim adds from Rawalpindi: Another confirmed patient of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district died of the disease in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the district to 590 while after readjustment of the federal capitalâ€™s dashboard, the number of deaths so far caused by the disease from ICT got to 475 from the figure of 476 on Friday.A total of 1,065 patients have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in ICT and Rawalpindi district. Data collected by â€˜The Newsâ€™ on Saturday reveals that another 91 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from the twin cities taking the tally to 53,766.