Six arrested for using fake Corona-negative certificates

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Federal Investigation Agency offloaded and arrested six persons travelling on fake Corona-negative reports from Bacha Khan International Airport, it was learnt.
Those detained by the FIA authorities were identified as Zahid, Abdul Malik, Lal Mohammad, Asif, Rabnawaz and Hanif.
It was learnt they were travelling abroad and were possessing fake negative reports from a local laboratory.