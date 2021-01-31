Mansehra bans excavation from River Kunhar

MANSEHRA: District administration has imposed a ban on the excavations and lifting of gravel and sand from River Kunhar, which originates from the snowy water of Kaghan valley and falls into the River Jhelum in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

A notification from the office of deputy commissioner states that those found violating the ban would be taken to task under relevant laws.

It said the illegal excavation and lifting of minerals, sand and gravel was causing environmental damage.

Through another order, the district administration extended the ban on blasting in the mountains and alongside roads in the city to preserve the environment.

The decision was taken following a meeting of the officials of the district administration, Environmental Protection Agency, Mines and Minerals Department.