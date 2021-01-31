Two die in different incidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Two people, including a youth, were killed when he resisted a robbery attempt.
Reports said in the limits of Humayoon Police Station on Shikarpur Road, robbers shot dead a youth, identified as Waseem, s/o Ali Dost, when he offered resistance against an attempt to snatch his motorcycle. Also, a clash between Mari and Khosa clans in the Tagwani area claimed a life, who was identified as Hameed Hattar.