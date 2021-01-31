close
Sun Jan 31, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
January 31, 2021

Two die in different incidents

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
January 31, 2021

SUKKUR: Two people, including a youth, were killed when he resisted a robbery attempt.

Reports said in the limits of Humayoon Police Station on Shikarpur Road, robbers shot dead a youth, identified as Waseem, s/o Ali Dost, when he offered resistance against an attempt to snatch his motorcycle. Also, a clash between Mari and Khosa clans in the Tagwani area claimed a life, who was identified as Hameed Hattar.

Latest News

More From Pakistan