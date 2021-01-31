'NAB to file early hearings of all under trial cases'

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that NAB had decided to file early hearings of all under trial cases as per Clause 16 (a) of NAB ordinance so that corrupt elements should be brought to justice.

In a statement on Saturday, NAB chairman said that the World Economic Forum has appreciated NAB’s performance in eradication of corruption and corrupt practices, which is a pride for Pakistan. “The NAB's anti-corruption drive has resulted in an excellent impact much needed since its inception,” he said.

NAB chairman said that NAB is the focal organisation of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) as Pakistan is signatory of UNCAC.

He said Pakistan is the only country in the world to that China has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for eradication of corruption. “Pakistan and China are now jointly working for ensuring transparency in China Pakistan Economic Coordination CPEC projects,” he said.

He said the World Economic Forum Report, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan have lauded NAB’s efforts to aware people about the ill-effects of corruption for corruption free Pakistan.

“According to a survey of Gilani and Gallop Pakistan 59 people of Pakistan showed confidence in NAB,” he said.