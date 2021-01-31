FPCCI resents power tariff hike

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has resented the frequent increase in electricity tariff and petroleum products’ prices, a statement said on Saturday.

Businessmen Panel Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar said the constant increases in energy rates on the behest of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would make the Pakistani products uncompetitive in the international market.

Talking to a trade delegation at his office, Nisar rejected the recent government’s move of raising power tariff by more than 15 percent, besides lifting rates of petroleum products twice a month to qualify for the revival of the stalled $6 billion IMF loan programme, leading the economy towards point of no return due to interference of the International Monetary Fund. The authorities, instead of impeachment and forensic audit of independent power producers, have lifted base power tariff, prioritising interests of IPPs and setting aside public, as well as overall trade and industry’s interests, he said.

The regular attempt of economic managers to increase oil prices along with the hike in power and gas tariffs will ultimately harm the government’s overall move of reducing the production cost in the country announced by the prime minister in various phases, including industrial power tariff for SMEs and reduction in markup rate to 7 percent by the State Bank of Pakistan. The present, as well as the previous governments, had always been forced for an exorbitant hike in the energy tariffs due to excessive capacity payment to IPPs in dollars, leading to further addition in public debt of the government, which ultimately passed on to the end-consumers. The major reason for growing circular debt is the sovereign guarantees of the rate of return to IPPs in terms of dollars not rupees, while continued depreciation of the local currency against the dollar in the past also amounted to losses in trillions, he said.

Nisar said it was imperative to make power and gas tariffs for domestic, as well as export sectors compatible with the tariff being applied in regional and neighbouring countries.