A country for the rich

After the recent increase in the rates of electricity, Ogra has proposed a hefty increase in the already sky-high rates of natural gas in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). It seems that the PTI-led government is all set to eliminate lower and middle classes from Pakistan. Under the current circumstances, only the rich can survive.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad