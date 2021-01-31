close
Sun Jan 31, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
January 31, 2021

A country for the rich

Newspost

 
January 31, 2021

After the recent increase in the rates of electricity, Ogra has proposed a hefty increase in the already sky-high rates of natural gas in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). It seems that the PTI-led government is all set to eliminate lower and middle classes from Pakistan. Under the current circumstances, only the rich can survive.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost