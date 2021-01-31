After five years

This refers to the news report ‘Elections every five years a tragedy: PM Imran Khan’ (Jan 29). It seems that the PM is unaware of the fact that in the US, the president has a four-year term.

Imran Khan has often claimed that he became prime minister after 22-year-long struggle. During this period, however, he could not prepare a competent team for the most important positions. Before coming into power, he had vowed to eliminate major corruption within 90 days. However, after two-and-a-half years, corruption has increased. The PM seems to be fond of forming inquiry commissions but lacks courage to act on the basis of the findings of the commission. Now he has set up a one-man commission to probe matters that are more than 20 years old.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi