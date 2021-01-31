The CDA is focusing on the beautification of the Srinagar Highway, which is the route that people take to go to the new Islamabad Airport. Unfortunately, it seems that the CDA's focus is mainly on the area which is to the north of Murree Road. The exception is the Islamabad Stressway upto the Karal Chowk, as this is the route that VVIPs from Rawalpindi take travelling to Islamabad. In particular, the stretch from the Karal Chowk to Rawat has been totally ignored for the past 10 years.

Except for the filling of a few potholes and recarpeting of about a half kilometre of the highway, no major repair work has been done to the road surface. Because of the poor road surface, the traffic is forced to slow down, increasing travel time. President Dr Alvi is requested to make a visit on the Islamabad Stressway to Rawat and back to see how bad the road is.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad