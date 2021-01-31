Fighting the virus

This refers to the letter 'Follow SOPs' (Jan 30) by Sattar Samad. I completely agree with the views of the writer that face mask plays a great role in preventing the spread of Covid-19. But no one is following these SOPs. They only follow SOPs when they are being forced by law enforcement officers.

It is compulsory for citizens to take the virus seriously and wear face masks when they are stepping outside. Also, the authorities require to force the public to follow SOPs strictly. If they don't take serious actions, they will fail to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Imtaiz Javid

Awaran