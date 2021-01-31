Online exams

Students of various universities are protesting against the decisions of the HEC to take on-campus examinations. The background of this case is that for almost a year, students took online classes following the sudden closure of education institutions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was understood that examinations would also be held online. However, the HEC advised universities to take on-campus examinations.

Many universities are already conducting online examinations this year. What difference will it make if every university holds online examinations?

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi