Online exams

Students of various universities are protesting against the decisions of the HEC to take on-campus examinations. The background of this case is that for almost a year, students took online classes following the sudden closure of education institutions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was understood that examinations would also be held online. However, the HEC advised universities to take on-campus examinations.
Many universities are already conducting online examinations this year. What difference will it make if every university holds online examinations?
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi