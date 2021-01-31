PCB buying COVID vaccine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has approached different companies to buy COVID-19 vaccines for players and officials.
PCB has been planning to give players relief from the bio-secure bubbles.
After the vaccination, players and officials will not have to remain in the bio-secure bubbles.
PCB’s CEO Wasim Khan has confirmed that they have contacted different companies to buy COVID-19 vaccines.
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was the first to buy COVID-19 vaccines for players and officials.