KPK set final date with Central Punjab

KARACHI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday set final date with Central Punjab when they downed Northern in the Super Over after the second semi-final of the Pakistan Cup One-day tournament for First XIs ended in a tie here at the SBP Ground.

In the Super Over, KP posted 15-1 with Musaddiq Ahmed hitting Athar Mahmood for a six and a four.

Imran Khan Senior then did a fine job as he got rid of Haider Ali and Rohail Nazir off two successive deliveries. Northern managed only two runs off three balls.

KP are just one step away from winning all three first XI domestic titles in the ongoing season.

The final on Sunday (today) will be a repeat of the epic Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab that ended in a historic tie earlier this month at the National Stadium.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who won the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi (October 2020) before becoming the joint-winners of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, can complete a hat-trick of titles under coach Abdul Razzaq, who took over the reins of the side a month before the commencement of the 2020-21 domestic season.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who were given a 304-run target, finished their 50 overs at 303-7.

Sahibzada Farhan, who was adjudged the man of the match, was the star of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chase, as the right-handed opener posted his sixth List A century. His 132 off 144 balls spearheaded the chase. Farhan hit a total of 13 fours and two sixes.

He scored 127 runs with fellow opener Musadiq, who scored 62 off 50 balls, smacking eight fours and three sixes in his swashbuckling knock. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost the way after that and were reduced to 271-7 before Mohammad Waseem (18*) and Asif Afridi (14*) took the match to the Super Over. With eight needed off the last two balls, Asif Afridi hit Waqas Ahmed for a six before scoring a single off the last ball which forced the tie and the subsequent Super Over.

Earlier, Northern posted 303-8 with skipper Hammad Azam (94), opener Haider Ali (65) and wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir (57) hitting solid fifties.

Haider attacked KP bowlers in the first power-play, hitting three fours and two sixes in his 60-ball knock. Rohail, batting at No5, provided stability in the middle-order after the loss of some quick wickets, hammering four fours and one six.

Hammad took over the scoring mantle after Northern were reduced to 235-7. The right-hander used the long handle and took his side past the 300-run mark. Hammad was unfortunate to fall six runs short of his maiden List A century when he was run out attempting a second run. He faced 63 balls, smacking seven fours and four sixes.

Hammad added 57 runs for the eighth wicket with with Athar Mehmood (13). Pacer Mohammad Waseem Junior and left-arm-spinner Asif Afridi took two wickets each for KP.