Italy’s El Shaarawy returns to Roma from China

MILAN: Italy international Stephan El Shaarawy on Saturday completed his move back to Serie A club Roma after leaving Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua.

The 28-year-old forward left Rome in July 2019 for China for a reported 16 million euros ($19.5 million). He scored four goals in 14 matches for the club.

“El Shaarawy is a player who knows Italian football well which is important,” said coach Paulo Fonseca of the former AC Milan and Genoa player who has 28 caps for Italy.

“He’ll be able to help us immediately and I think he has useful features for us.

“He wanted to return to Roma and this is very important for a coach,” added Fonseca of the player who scored 40 goals in 139 games for the club between 2016 and 2019.

El Shaarawy said he was relishing a return to the Italian capital.

“When I arrived in Rome the first time I realised how little time it takes for this club and this city to make a deep impression on you,” he said.