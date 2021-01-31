Foreigners drawn in numbers to compete in ITF Juniors

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan top junior and winner of the last two internationals Mohammad Shoaib Khan will miss the cut due to age limit as over 60 foreign boys and girls — mostly from Russia, Turkey and Great Britain — have drawn to play in the back-to-back J5 ITF International Junior Tennis Championships getting underway with the main round at the PTF Complex from tomorrow (Monday).

Besides a number of locals, players from Austria, Afghanistan, Iran, Belgium, France, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Romania, Singapore, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Ukraine are also taking part in the championships.

However, this time around Pakistan will miss Shoaib who has attained 19 years and will not be eligible to compete in the event.

“December 2020 was the last month of his eligibility to compete in the ITF International. For the coming two internationals, however, he would not be there making it possibly easier for the foreign players to win the back-to-back events,” PTF Senior Vice President Khawar Hyat when approached said.

Hashish Kumar, Mehatir Mohammad, Faizan and a host of other locals are carrying Pakistan’s hopes in these tournaments. However, it is unlikely that they can pose any real threat to top foreign players.

“Huzaifa Abdul Rehman could have been ideal in this scenario but he is away in Florida Tennis Academy. The PTF Complex however would be buzzing with activities for the next two weeks as some exciting tennis will be on display.”

Additional Secretary Ministry of Interior Iftikhar Shallwani visited PTF Complex on Saturday where Salim Pakistan Tennis Federation President Saifullah Khan briefed him about the various activities and infrastructure development programmes and interacted with the foreign players and the PTF management.

Iftikhar Shallwani showed great satisfaction with the security arrangements and Covid-19 SOPs for the smooth functioning of the ITF Juniors Tournament.

Meanwhile, the qualifying round in the boys’ event got underway on Saturday to fill the available four spots in the main round of the first event. There will be qualifying rounds in both boys’ events while girls will directly play the main round.

Results (qualifying round): Tom Chapman (GBR) bt Dev Kanbargimath (ROU) 7-5, 2-6 (10-3); Abraar Iqbal (USA) bt Saeed Ahmad Suleman (PAK) 6-0, 6-0;Meethre Barot (USA) bt Ivan Goncharov (RUS) 6-1, 6-1; Kashan Umar Khalil (PAK) bt Ethan Maan (SGP) 2-6, 6-1 (10-8); Amir Asylkozhaev (RUS) bt Nalain Abbas (PAK) 6-3, 6-0; Toa Maeda (JPN) bt Huzaima Abdul Rehman (PAK) 6-0, 6-4; Oscar Baumgartner (SUI) bt M Ibraheem Ashraf Ashraf (PAK) 6-0, 6-1; Carl Holder (FRA) bt Shaeel Durab (PAK) 6-1, 6-2. The sign in for the main draw will take place today (Sunday) from 02:00pm to 06:00pm.