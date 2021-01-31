PCB buying COVID vaccine

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has approached different companies to buy COVID-19 vaccines for players and officials.

PCB has been planning to give players relief from the bio-secure bubbles.

After the vaccination, players and officials will not have to remain in the bio-secure bubbles.

PCB’s CEO Wasim Khan has confirmed that they have contacted different companies to buy COVID-19 vaccines.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was the first to buy COVID-19 vaccines for players and officials.