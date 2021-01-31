1000-Guineas, three cups, five plate races today

LAHORE: The 1000-Guineas of Pakistan 2021, one of the most prestigious equestrian sport after derby, will ignite the Lahore Race Club at its 22nd winter meeting here on Sunday (today).

Apart from 1000-Guineas, there are three cups and five plates in a day of nine races. Khyber, Anarkali and Rana A Malik Memorial cups are to be held between Ginza Plates.

The 1000-Guineas of Pakistan 2021, which is a term race of four-year-old fillies of Pakistan descent foaled in 2017, has a purse of Rs1.5 million on offer.

The Anarkali Cup, which too is a term race of three-year-old fillies, offers Rs800,000 to the winner.

The opening Ginza Plate, which is of class VII and division V, is a maiden race of 17 -- the largest field of entries. This mile’s run race that starts at 11.30 has Jee Aya Nu as the favourite with Zaman Sahib and Golden Arrow seen taking places. The remaining contestants are Paras Love, Shining Armour, Heisenberg, Mani Love, Salam-e-Kot Addu, Amigo, Mahogany Boy, Great Warrior, Galactic Choice, Mehrban, English Girl, Master Prince, Easy Go and Prince of Baghban.

The second class VII and division-V race has 15 contestants. Jonti Roads is likely to win and places may go to Bright Gold and Chan Punjabi. The field is completed by Zahid Love, Ayubia Princess, Furious, Finisher, Tell Me, Real Commando, Golden Pound, Azm-e-Nau, After Hero, Zil Prince, Aye Roshni and Smiling Again.

In the third race of class VII and division IV, the favourite for win is Jaidi’s Pride and places may be taken by Sweet Golden and Chan Punjabi. The lineup also has Faizi Choice, Taha Prince, Minding, Piyari Malangni, Merchant of Venus, Shawaz-e-Princess, Natalia, Big Foot, Ubbi, Punjabi Munda, Tatla Pride, Twenty-Twenty and New Rebel.

The fourth is Khyber Cup race, which is of class VII and division V. This 1200-metre run has Shah The Great as the favourite. Prince of Arab and Barbarian’s Charge are likely to win places. The remaining contenders are Salam-e-Dera, Gondal Prince, Legacy, Jan-e-Fida, Banaras Prince, My Son and Lucky For Me.

The 1000-Guineas of Pakistan is the fifth race of the day. A term race for four-year-old Pakistan fillies, it will cover a distance of 1600 metres. From among 11, Haiku is seen as the potential winner while Rapunzel Beauty and Innocent One may take places. The lot also has Amazing Lips, Marmaris, Rehmat Ka Phool, Fair Beauty, Miss World, Sanctity, Raining Fairy and Your Flame In Me.

The Anarkali Cup, another term race, will stretch for 1200 metres. Out of 10 entries, Purnoor has the strongest chance to win. Places may go to Sky Active and Taksim Square. The other seven are Hash Tag, Hassan's Heights, Widad, Wild Coast, Massira's Song, Danzora and Noor-e-Kainat.