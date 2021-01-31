Gulfam secures sixth position in Asian Online Shooting

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Gulfam Joseph secured sixth position out of 46 shooters from the region in the first Asian Online Shooting Championship held in 24 Asian countries simultaneously.

In the 10-metre air pistol event for men, Gulfam scored 579 points (96, 97, 97, 95, 98, 96) .

Kalimullah Khan scored 573 points (92, 97, 97, 95, 97, 95) to take 10th position and Kaleemullah scored 562 points (93, 95, 93, 93, 93, 95) for 28th position.

In the women’s category of the event, Anna Ibtisam managed to take 9th position with the score of 568 points (95, 94, 94, 96, 95, 94).

Kishmala Talat scored 555 points (87, 90, 93, 95, 95, 95) for 26th position and Rabia Kabir secured 28th position with the score of 554 points (91, 94, 92, 94, 93, 90).

In the 10-metre Air Rifle event for men, Zeeshan ul Fareed secured 9th position with the score of 621.9 points (101.9, 104.0, 104.4, 102.9, 104.3, 104.4).

M Sarfraz Gull took 12th position with the score of 620.1 points (103.1, 104.1, 103.3, 103.3, 102.6, 103.7). Ghufran Adil secured 27th position with the score of 613.7 points (105.3, 101.4, 101.8, 102.0, 103.5, 99.7).

In the women’s category of the event, Nameen Azeem took 35th position with the score of 612.6 points (101.8, 100.3, 102.4, 103.4, 102.0, 102.7).

Nadra Raees secured 41st position with the score of 608.5 points (100.0, 99.4, 101.4, 103.4, 102.3, 102.0).

Mehak Fatima took 42nd position with the score of 605.3 points (100.8, 101.5, 101.5, 101.1, 99.3, 101.1).

In men’s skeet first round, Usman Chand scored 71 points (24, 23, 24), Khurrum Inam scored 61 points (19, 20, 22), and Asif Mehmood scored 65 points (22, 24, 19).

In men’s trap first round, Farrukh Nadeem scored 71 points (24, 22, 25), Usman Sadiq scored 69 points (22, 24, 23), and Zafar ul Haq scored 68 points (21, 24, 23).

This championship was organized by Kuwait Shooting Federation in which 274 shooters from 22 Asian countries participated. Pakistan’s 18 shooters participated in Olympic trap, skeet, air rifle, and air pistol events.