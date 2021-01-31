South Africa women beat Pakistan

LAHORE: South Africa women defeated Pakistan women by eight wickets in the first T20I at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium on Friday and took 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The home team chased down the 125-run target for the loss of two wickets in the 19th over. Opening batter Tazmin Brits top-scored with an unbeaten 52 off 54 balls, which included three boundaries.

For Pakistan women, Aimen Anwar took two wickets for 29 runs in four overs.

Earlier, Ayesha Naseem top-scored for Pakistan with 31 off 25 as the tourists managed 124 for eight after captain Aliya Riaz, who took over the responsibilities due to a right hand index finger injury to Javeria Khan, elected to bat.

The 16-year-old Abbottabad-born Ayesha hit two fours and struck a crucial 43-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Nida Dar, who returned unbeaten on 15-ball 22 that included two fours.

Kainat Imtiaz scored 23-ball 24 (two fours), while Muneeba Ali, batting at three, made a 26-ball 21.

All-rounder Marizanne Kapp was the pick of the bowlers with three for 24 in four overs. She provided an early breakthrough to the hosts as she bowled Omaima Sohail (10 off 11) on her first ball, which was the first ball of the third over, and later sent back Nahida Khan (1) and Ayesha Naseem.

Shabnim Ismail accounted for Ayesha Zafar (8) and Aliya (2). Both teams will meet at the same venue on Sunday (today) for the second T20I.