JI demands Sindh govt hold LG polls forthwith

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, who leads the Jamaat-e-Islamiâ€™s (JI) Karachi chapter, on Saturday called upon the Sindh government to hold local body polls forthwith.

He was addressing the participants of sit-ins staged at more than 50 places in the city, including Qayyumabad, Kala Pul, Regal Chowk and Noorani Kabab House, demanding a fresh population census, abolition of the quota system for government jobs, establishment of an autonomous city government and initiating a forensic audit of K-Electric by taking over control of the power entity.

Hafiz Naeem said the government should ensure return of billions of rupees of consumers and government institutions by K-Electric, and it should also instruct the Sui Southern Gas Company to take concrete measures for an uninterrupted natural gas supply to industrial, commercial and domestic consumers.

He emphasised that the governmentâ€™s transport department should at least bring 1,000 buses to the streets to improve public transportation. He said the JI would continue to raise voice for the rights of people of Pakistan, especially Karachi, adding that if they were given a chance to come to power, they would not let the people in despair.

He demanded of the government to chalk out a concerted plan for the collection of waste, streamlining the sewerage system, provision of water and better health and education facilities.

The JI city chief claimed that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) had ruined the infrastructure of Karachi and failed to initiate work on the Greater Karachi Water Supply project.

The Bus Rapid Transit System Green Line project is still in the doldrums and citizens are being befooled. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government along with the PPP and MQM had gone for an indefinite extension of the quota system for government jobs, while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz intentionally showed half of the actual population of Karachi in the population census to deprive the Karachiites of their legal rights, he added.