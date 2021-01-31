Police organise seminar on importance of training in law enforcement

The Sindh Police organised a seminar on the importance of training in law enforcement under the leadership of Naeem Sheikh DIG Training as part of the social media series 'Law is my Protector' at the School of Finance and Information Technology on Thursday.

Sheikh gave an overview of the current and future programmes planned for all ranks, and highlighted the modern training programmes for investigation officers.

Senior Gender Adviser Fouzia Tariq highlighted the achievements of the series made to ensure access to justice for the victims of gender-based violence and child abuse.

Barrister Shahida Jamil, former federal minister for law, shed light on respecting human rights and human dignity while enforcing the law, and highlighted the international standards and best practices in law enforcement. DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Dr Maqsood Ahmed elucidated the role of the police helpline in preventing violence against women and child abuse. Additional IGP (RPO) Hyderabad Dr Jamil Ahmed dilated upon community policing and involvement of the community's participation in law enforcement.

Niaz Ahmed Siddiqui, former IG police, lauded the services of the Sindh Police in collaboration with the 'Law is my protector' for facilitating quick access to justice for victims of gender-based violence and child abuse through the police helpline and WhatsApp group. The DIG training presented shields to Fouzia Tariq and Niaz Ahmed Siddiqui. The guest speakers applauded the services of Fouzia Tariq, founder of the series, rendered in collaboration with the police department to protect vulnerable segments of the society.