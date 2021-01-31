PFF rally decries economic inequality

Marking its action week for fight against Inequality, the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum (PFF) on Saturday organised a protest rally in the coastal neighbourhood of Ibrahim Hyderi where speakers decried the rising inequality between the rich and the poor segments.

“On the one hand, climate change has been diminishing the livelihood opportunities for farmers and fishermen and on the other hand, anti-poor economic policy formed by unelected advisers that are imported from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank has been raising inequality and poverty,” said a speaker. He added that inflationary pressures had broken the back of the working class.

Other speakers said the gap between the rich and the poor had widened in Pakistan in recent years. “Salaries and income are not fulfilling the necessities of workers, farmers and fishermen and keeping in view the proportionate inflation, even minimum wages at the workplace are not implemented,” said another speaker.

Each year in January, members of the Fight Inequality Alliance mobilise across the world to highlight the crisis of inequality.