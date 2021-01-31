Four die in traffic accidents

Four people died in separate road traffic accidents in parts of the city on Saturday.

Two youths were killed and another wounded during a collision between two trailer trucks on Kathore Mor within the limits of the Gadap City police station.

Police said the casualties were shifted to a hospital where the deceased persons were identified as 18-year-old Waheed and 22-year-old Sajjad Khan and the injured person as Shami. The victims included a driver and cleaners and the accident took place when another speedy trailer hit their trailer from the backside. Police said the injured personâ€™s condition was also critical. A case has been registered.

In another incident, a man was killed in a road accident on Korangi Road within the limits of the Defence police station. The casualty was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. He is yet to be identified.

A 55-year-old man, Haq Nawaz, died in a road accident in the Kharadar area. Police said he was going somewhere on a motorcycle when he suddenly fell off the motorcycle on the road and died on the spot.