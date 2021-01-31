Fire doused at under-construction building

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A fire broke out at an under-construction building on II Chundrigar Road on Saturday.
Reacting to the information, fire tenders were despatched to the site to extinguish the fire. According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade, a total four fire tenders participated in the extinguishing work.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No loss of life was reported in the incident. Further investigations are under way.